After Tawang Clash, Air India Force To Conduct An Exercise From Today, Deepika Padukone’s Saffron In Pathan Stirs Controversy

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has expressed objection to Deepika Padukone’s sensuous moves and clothes in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. He warned the filmmaker that if Deepika’s clothes and some scenes were not changed, he would not allow the film to be released in his state.Watch all top 10 news in the video.

Top 10 News: After the skirmish between the soldiers of India and China in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force is also looking completely alert. The Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force is going to conduct a two-day exercise from today i.e. from Thursday amid the Tawang’s Yangtse skirmish dispute. A two-day exercise will be conducted by the Air Force on 15 and 16 December. Hashimara and Kalaikunda of West Bengal, Tezpur and Jhabua of Assam and Advance Landing Strip of Arunachal Pradesh are participating in this exercise of the Indian Air Force. Rafale fighter aircraft will also take part in this exercise. Apart from this, Sukhoi and many helicopters will also be a part of it. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has expressed objection to Deepika Padukone’s sensuous moves and clothes in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. He warned the filmmaker that if Deepika’s clothes and some scenes were not changed, he would not allow the film to be released in his state. Watch all the top news stories in the video.



