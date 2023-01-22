After Twitter Blue, Musk To Roll Out Higher Priced Subscription Plan With Zero Ads. Details Inside
The billionaire, in his tweet, said that ads are “too frequent on Twitter and too big,” and that steps will be taken to address those issues in the coming weeks.
Twitter Latest News: Elon Musk is planning to introduce a higher-priced subscription plan with zero ads for Twitter users. Musk made these announcements on the micro-blogging site. The billionaire, in his tweet, said that ads are “too frequent on Twitter and too big,” and that steps will be taken to address those issues in the coming weeks.
Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” said Musk
He added, “Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads.”
It is noteworthy here that Twitter earns nearly 90 per cent of its revenue from selling digital ads. Earlier, Musk had introduced subscription plans for the verified blue badge which was later revised by Musk. The revised annual plan asked users to pay $84 per year in available countries, that is $7 per month ($1 less every month). While the original cost per month is $8 to get the blue checkmark.
Musk announced that Twitter’s Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and that it will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by 2023.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 8:36 AM IST
Updated Date: January 22, 2023 8:49 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Rohit Sharmas India Edge New Zealand to Top Spot in Latest ODI Rankings After Series Win
[ad_1] Raipur: India’s dominating eight-wicket win against New Zealand in Raipur has caused some movement at the top of the...
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 23rd Jan To 29th Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryWeekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 23rd Jan To 29th Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs...
Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill Looks Like a Mini-Rohit Sharma
[ad_1] Home SportsShubman Gill Looks Like a Mini-Rohit Sharma – Former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Ind vs NZ: Asking him...
Suhana Khan in Pink, Shanaya Kapoor in Red, Breaks The Internet at Kendall Jenner
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentSuhana Khan in Pink, Shanaya Kapoor in Red, Breaks The Internet at Kendall Jenner’s Dubai Bash- See Viral...
Jasprit Bumrah Resumes Bowling in Nets, Raises Hopes of Comeback For Tests vs Australia
[ad_1] Home SportsJasprit Bumrah Resumes Bowling in Nets, Raises Hopes of Comeback For Tests vs Australia | WATCH VIDEO Bumrah...
Lucky 12000 Employee Who Worked With Google For 16 Years Laid Off By Deactivating His Account At 3AM
[ad_1] Home Business‘Lucky 12,000’: Employee Who Worked With Google For 16 Years Laid Off By Deactivating His Account At 3AM...
Average Rating