After U-19 T20 World Cup Glory, Shafali Verma Aims For Senior Trophy With India Women

Led by Shafali Verma, India defeated England by seven wickets in the final to clinch the inaugural Women’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Shafali Verma (with trophy) leads the victory parade India beat England. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Just after leading India to the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title in South Africa on Sunday, Shafali Verma has set her sights on the senior trophy that starts in less than two weeks in the same country. The Women’s T20 World Cup starts on February 10.

“No, the big one also,” replied Shafali, when asked if the U-19 title is the sole trophy she was looking tyo take back from the Protea nation. “I am someone who focuses on the task at hand, added the right-handed explosive opener.

India defeated England by seven wickets in a low-scoring final to clinch their first world title by any women’s team. The senior India women have played three finals (2005, 2017, 2020) in the past, losing on all occasions.

For Shafali, the U-19 glory is past now as the teenager wants to focus on the job at hand and help the team win the senior trophy as well. “When I entered the Under-19s, I only focused on winning the Under-19 Cup and we have won that today.

“I will look to take this winning confidence with me and win the senior World Cup. I will try and forget this and get involved with the senior setup and gel with the team and win the World Cup,” added the girl from Haryana.

The 19-year-old already has played for the senior Indian team and was a part of the playing XI that finished runners-up in the 2020 Women’s T20 Cup and Commonwealth Games last year. She was also a member of the Indian playing XI in the 2022 ODI World Cup.

“Melbourne was a very emotional day for me in that final game, we didn’t win the game,” Shafali recalled. “When I joined the Under-19 team, I’m just thinking, ‘you know, we have to win this Cup.’ I’m just telling all the girls, ‘We have to win this Cup, we are here for the Cup.’

“We had lost the World Cup and it was tears of sadness. Today, they were tears of happiness because we achieved what we came here for. I tried controlling it but it couldn’t happen. I will look at this as a big achievement and look to use this to learn something more,” she added.

Besides Shafali, Bengal’s Richa Ghosh was the other player in this U-19 side, who have represented India at the senior level. India have been put in Group B in the Women’s T20 World Cup alongside England, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies. India start their campaign against Pakistan on February 12.



