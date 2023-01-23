Home

After Vice President’s Remark, CJI Defends ‘Basic Structure Doctrine’. Here’s What He Said

New Delhi: Following Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s remark criticising the basic structure doctrine, the Chief Justice of India DY Chardachud hailed the doctrine and called it a North Star that guides and gives a certain direction to the interpreters and implementers of the Constitution when the path ahead is convoluted. The Vice President had questioned the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case verdict that gave the basic structure doctrine. According to Dhankar, the verdict sets a bad precedent as it questions Parliament’s power to amend the Constitution.

The CJI, while addressing an event at Nani A Palkhivala Memorial, in a speech backed the basic structure doctrine. “The basic structure of our Constitution, like the north star, guides and gives certain direction to the interpreters and implementers of the Constitution when the path ahead is convoluted,” he said.

CJI also added, “Amend as you may even the solemn document which the founding fathers are committed to your care for. You know the best needs of your generation, but the Constitution is a precious heritage. Therefore, you cannot destroy its identity. The only thing which I will add to this expression is the use of the phrase founding mothers, along with founding fathers of the Constitution”.

“The basic structure or the philosophy of our Constitution is premised on the supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law, separation of powers, judicial review, secularism, federalism, freedom and the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation.”

Vice President Dhankar’s Argument

Dhankhar, who is the Rajya Sabha chairman, recently said he does not subscribe to the Kesavananda Bharati case verdict that Parliament can amend the Constitution but not its basic structure. He had asserted that parliamentary sovereignty and autonomy are quintessential for the survival of democracy and cannot be permitted to be compromised by the executive or judiciary.

Addressing the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur on January 11, he said the judiciary cannot intervene in lawmaking.

“In 1973, a wrong precedent (galat parampara) started.

“In 1973, in the Kesavananda Bharati case, the Supreme Court gave the idea of basic structure saying Parliament can amend the Constitution but not its basic structure. With due respect to the judiciary, I cannot subscribe to this,” Dhankhar, who has been a Supreme Court lawyer, said.

What Does THIS Doctrine Say

The basic structure doctrine states that the Parliament can amend the Constitution but not its basic structure. It’s philosophy is premised on the supremacy of the Constitution. The basic structure principle became the ground for setting aside several Constitutional amendments, including the quashing of the Constitutional amendment and the corresponding NJAC Act on the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary.



