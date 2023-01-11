Home

Golden Globes 2023: After Winning For ‘Naatu Naatu’, RRR Loses Best Picture Award to ‘Argentina, 1985’

Golden Globes 2023: After a tremendous win in the ‘Best Original Song-Motion Picture’ category, SS Rajamouliu’s RRR lost in the ‘Best Picture-Non English’ category at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film lost its award to Argentina’s historical drama – ‘Argentina, 1985’. It was a bittersweet moment for the team which was already celebrating its win with ‘Naatu Naatu’ in one major category at the prestigious international awards ceremony.

‘Argentina, 1985’, directed by Santiago Mitre, is based on real events and follows the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina’s last civil-military dictatorship. The other nominees in ‘Best Picture-Non English’ category were the Korean romantic mystery film ‘Decision To Leave’, the German anti-war drama ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ and the French-Dutch coming-of-age drama ‘Close’.

RRR, which follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem – in the 1920s, has been making the world go crazy after its story and music. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Released theatrically last March, RRR reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. Earlier, the film’s Telugu track ‘Naatu Naatu’, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, won the award for best original song. Keeravani accepted the trophy and thanked Rajamouli for his “vision”. The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track — choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose, and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava.

Other nominees in the segment at the Golden Globes were Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ (‘Where The Crawdads Sing’), ‘Ciao Papa’ (‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’), ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

‘RRR’, a lavishly mounted period epic, is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

— With inputs from PTI



