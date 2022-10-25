Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalAfter Wipro Infosys This IT Company Fires Employees For Moonlighting. Read Details
National

After Wipro Infosys This IT Company Fires Employees For Moonlighting. Read Details

admin
By admin
0
75



New Delhi: Happiest Minds Technologies, an IT company has sacked employees for moonlighting. “Moonlighting is unacceptable as it amounts to a violation of the job contract”, the company said, disclosing that few employees found engaging in such practices have been fired over the past 6-12 months. Moonlighting is a practice, where an employee works for a second job outside his/her regular business hours under certain conditions for an extra income. COVID-19 pandemic is said to have given rise to moonlighting practice among white-collar professionals in the country.Also Read – Rishi Sunak Receives Compliments From Father-in-law Narayana Murthy, Karnataka CM

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Happiest Minds’ Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Anantharaju asserted that his company has been quite clear with its people that dual job is something that the company will not accept. Also Read – THIS IT Firm Allows Employees To Take Up ‘Gig Jobs’ Outside Company. But With Conditions; Deets Here

“Because when you sign a contract or employment offer, you are agreeing to work only for that company. Even if it is a few hours somewhere… because there is no way of really ascertaining that. So we have done that…we are clear, you can’t be moonlighting. If you want to do some voluntary activities in unrelated areas…maybe wish to go teach in a school over the weekend that is different. But for us you have to have all of your time dedicated to Happiest Minds and working out here,” he added. Also Read – TCS, HCL, Wipro Go Slow on Salary Hikes, Bonuses For Employees as IT Firms Face Economic Headwinds: Report

For the unversed, the issue of moonlighting has emerged as a big talking point in the IT industry. Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had red-flagged the issue on Twitter, comparing it to ‘cheating’.

Premji revealed that some 300 employees were fired as the IT services company had no place for any employee who chose to work directly with rivals while being on Wipro payrolls. Other IT companies like Infosys, TCS too have chimed in, raising their voice against moonlighting.





Source link

Previous articleBest smartphones for photography 2022
Next articleF1: Red Bull’s constructors’ crown means the world, says Christian Horner
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677