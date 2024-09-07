Home

UP: After Wolf attacks in Bahraich, Three People Injured In Jackal Attack In Ambedkarnagar

After wolf attacks in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, three people were injured in jackal attacks in Ambedkar nagar district. The incident took place in Piyarepur village in Ahirauli area of the district. The injured were admitted to Katehari Community Health Centre.

The District Forest Officer (DFO) corroborated that the pattern and nature of attacks indicated that jackals have targeted the people in the area.

The DFO said that the teams of the forest department would increase the patrolling to prevent such incidents in future.

Over the sudden rise in animal attacks, the official said that due to floods and in search of food, animals choose to wander in residential localities. But, a detailed investigation will be conducted to understand the situation, the officials added.

On the other hand, a man killed a jackal after the animal attacked him in the early hours of Friday in Gonda district.











