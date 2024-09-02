Agra Gets Its Third Vande Bharat Train

Home

The trains will depart from Udaipur on the morning of September 2, i.e., Monday, and will reach Agra Cantt in the afternoon.

(ANI Photo/File)

Vande Bharat News: Agra is all set to get its third Vande Bharat train today. Listed amongst the country’s most premium and superfast trains, the Vande Bharat Express will now operate between Udaipur and Agra three days a week. According to the reports, the trains will depart from Udaipur on the morning of September 2, i.e., Monday, and will reach Agra Cantt in the afternoon. The train will run three days a week and will return on the same day.

The third Vande Bharat train has been introduced to connect two tourist cities. It will have 8 coaches, including Chair Car and Executive Class. Previously, Agra has already received two Vande Bharat trains.

Udaipur-Agra Vande Bharat: All You Need to Know

Passengers can travel from Agra Cantt to Udaipur on the Vande Bharat Express starting Monday, September 2.

This train will run between Agra Cantt Station and Udaipur City Station.

Agra Rail Division PRO Prashasti Srivastava stated that train number 20981/20982 will operate between Agra Cantt—Udaipur City—Agra Cantt stations.

The train will depart from Udaipur at 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday and will reach Agra Cantt at 2:30 p.m.

On the same day, it will depart from Agra Cantt in the afternoon and arrive at Udaipur City Station at 11:45 p.m.

The Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Udaipur City and Agra Cantt in 8 hours and 45 minutes. This is the third Vande Bharat train for Agra. Previously, the first Vande Bharat train for Agra was launched from Rani Kamlapati Station to Hazrat Nizamuddin. After that, the second train runs from Khajuraho to Hazrat Nizamuddin.

This train will stop at Rana Pratap Nagar Station, Mavli Junction, Chanderiya Station, Kota Junction, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, and Bayana Junction between Udaipur City Station and Agra Cantt Station. The train will also be quite convenient for passengers traveling from Agra to Kota. Passengers traveling from Udaipur to Agra Cantt will have to pay ₹1,615 for a Chair Car ticket and ₹2,945 for an Executive Class ticket.











