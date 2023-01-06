Agra Schools To Remain Closed For Upto 12th Till This Date

Normal life was hit in large parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday due to the continued severe cold conditions, with little respite expected for the next few days.
Owing to the brutal cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, authorities have ordered closure of all schools and colleges up to class 12 in Agra district till January 7. The winter is on its peak and its getting cold all over North India. People are avoiding coming out of the house especially children.
Earlier, Noida schools were also closed till Class 8th and the timings for Classes 9th to 12th have been changed to 10 am to 2 pm. Uttar Pradesh schools are closed till Class 8th in most cities like Varanasi, Kaushambi, Deoria, and others.
Schools in Lucknow are also closed till January 7 for all classes. The orders were issued on Monday by the Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.
Schools in the Mainpuri district have also announced winter vacations till January 14. As per the orders of the Mainpuri Basic Education Department, schools will remain closed till Class 8th.
Uttar Pradesh in Grip of Cold
Normal life was hit in large parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday due to the continued severe cold conditions, with little respite expected for the next few days. The day temperature also remained low with sunshine being elusive.
Also, following snowfall in some areas of Uttarakhand, the icy winds from there have increased the chill in the plains, said Mohammad Danish, acting director of the Meteorological Center in Lucknow.
Published Date: January 6, 2023 12:05 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Twitter Hacked, More Than 200 Mn Users’ Account Details Leaked In Biggest Breach Ever News
[ad_1] live Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world. LIVE |...
Winter Chill Pushes Delhi’s Power Demand To 5,247 MW; Highest In Three Years News
[ad_1] Even during November and December, Delhi's peak power demand has been more than that of previous years. New Delhi:...
Gemini And Leo to Not Lend Money to Anyone; Cancer Should Read Shivashtak News
[ad_1] Horoscope Today, January 6, 2023: Here's what the stars have got in store for you as per our expert astrologer....
Correction Window Open Tomorrow for 6990 Posts, Check Notice Here News
[ad_1] The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts was till January 2, 2023. This...
Man Who Urinated On Female Passenger On New York-Delhi Air India Flight Identified
[ad_1] Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said it has urged the Bureau of Immigration to issue a lookout circular...
IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: News
[ad_1] Arshdeep Singh bowled as many as five no balls in the match. He also became the bowler with most...
Average Rating