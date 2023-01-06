Normal life was hit in large parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday due to the continued severe cold conditions, with little respite expected for the next few days.

Agra Schools To Remain Closed For Upto 12th Till This Date

Owing to the brutal cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, authorities have ordered closure of all schools and colleges up to class 12 in Agra district till January 7. The winter is on its peak and its getting cold all over North India. People are avoiding coming out of the house especially children.

Earlier, Noida schools were also closed till Class 8th and the timings for Classes 9th to 12th have been changed to 10 am to 2 pm. Uttar Pradesh schools are closed till Class 8th in most cities like Varanasi, Kaushambi, Deoria, and others.

Schools in Lucknow are also closed till January 7 for all classes. The orders were issued on Monday by the Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

Schools in the Mainpuri district have also announced winter vacations till January 14. As per the orders of the Mainpuri Basic Education Department, schools will remain closed till Class 8th.

Uttar Pradesh in Grip of Cold

The day temperature also remained low with sunshine being elusive.

Also, following snowfall in some areas of Uttarakhand, the icy winds from there have increased the chill in the plains, said Mohammad Danish, acting director of the Meteorological Center in Lucknow.



