Ahead of AI Merger, Vistara Halts Plan to Fly to US. Here’s Why

“We have had to put that on hold after the fact that 787s are going to be interspersed and not coming in at the same time”, said Vistara CEO.

New Delhi: Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has shelved plans to start direct flights to the US owing to disruptions in deliveries of Boeing Co.’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft. “We were discussing the US at one stage. We have had to put that on hold after the fact that 787s are going to be interspersed and not coming in at the same time”, Vistara Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinod Kannan said at a virtual press meet yesterday.

In August 2022, Boeing got go-ahead from US Federal Aviation Administration to restart deliveries of 787 jets. “Boeing has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the airline has reported a net profit (excluding unrealised foreign currency loss and non-operating income) for the quarter that ended December 2022. Vistara crossed the USD 1 billion revenue mark and remained EBITDA positive in the current fiscal year and reported break-even for the first time in the quarter.

The airline achieved its highest ever domestic market share of 10.4 per cent in July 2022 and maintained its position as the second largest domestic airline in India since then, flying more than 11 million passengers in the calendar year 2022.

Vistara grew its international network by over 180 per cent in 2022, by adding seven additional routes including three new destinations (Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat). It also grew its domestic network by over 50 per cent, by adding six new routes including two new destinations (Coimbatore and Jaipur).

For the quarter ended December 2022, the airline grew its capacity by 37 per cent and passengers by 47 per cent compared to the same period last year.



