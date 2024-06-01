Ahead Of Exit Poll Results, Glimpse Of PM Modis Meditation Retreat At Vivekananda Rock Memorial: PICS

Home

News

Ahead Of Exit Poll Results, Glimpse Of PM Modi’s Meditation Retreat At Vivekananda Rock Memorial: PICS

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial witnessed the Prime Minister’s deep dive into meditation from May 30 evening until his completion on Saturday evening.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Narendra Modi concluded his three-day meditation retreat in Kanniyakumari with a serene and spiritual experience. Starting the day with the ‘Surya Arghya’ ritual at sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the Prime Minister immersed himself in the spiritual practice of offering salutations to the sun. The ‘Surya Arghya’ is a spiritual practice that involves offering salutations to the divine in the form of the sun. Dressed in saffron attire, he poured water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering, accompanied by prayers using ‘japa mala.’ Additionally, PM Modi paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, epitomizing the essence of spiritual reverence and homage.

Kanniyakumari, renowned for its breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, provided the perfect backdrop for this spiritual journey. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial witnessed the Prime Minister’s deep dive into meditation from May 30 evening until his completion on Saturday evening.

Tamil Nadu: Visuals from Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on 30th May for meditation till 1st June, at the same place where Swami Vivekanand did meditation – at the Dhyan Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/1Rgwj2HJ3p — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, is renowned for its spiritual and historical importance. It was here that Swami Vivekananda meditated on a rock for three days and experienced a profound vision of Bharat Mata. According to media reports, the Prime Minister was on a liquid diet and consumed coconut water, grape juice and other fluids during this time. He also remained in silence and did not step out of the meditation hall during the period of meditation.







