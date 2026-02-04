In a significant move to foster collaboration and innovation in the edu-tech space, AI Champ India organised its inaugural Edu-Tech Seminar, followed by an informal picnic at Newtown. The event brought together academic leaders and industry experts to discuss the future of AI in education, technology, and medical sectors. The seminar witnessed the presence of esteemed academic leaders, including Dr Bidhan Das, Deputy Director at Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Dr Arindam Rana, Head of Department, Chemistry, Citi College, Dr Nilay Kanti Pramanik, Deputy Director at Indian Institute of Packaging, Dr Joydev Hazra, Assistant Professor at Heritage Institute of Technology, and Mario Martin Louis and St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. Industry leaders who graced the occasion included Mr Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, Founder, former Managing Director, and CEO of Bandhan Bank, Lakshmi Kanta Kar, Founder and Managing Director of GLS Realty, Indranil Das, Founder & CEO, Leaderion, and Former Vice President Ericsson, Sayantan Hajra, Co-founder & CEO at Channel One, Sabyasachi Dutta, SAP ABAP Product Lead, IBM India, Tapabrata Majumdar, Senior Manager, Ericsson India, Sauti Sen, Partner, BridgeIT2Biz Consulting Services LLP, and Chandra Sinha, Lead Technical Architect@Innoverv. The highlight of the event was the launch of ‘Project Manager Mindset’, a book by Mindstrologer Pijush Ranjan Ghosh, which was followed by a panel discussion on AI’s impact on various sectors.

The discussion shed light on the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of education, technology, and healthcare. Speaking on the occasion, the organisers said that the event aimed to bring together experts from academia and industry to explore the vast possibilities of AI and its applications which can pave the way for innovative solutions and advancements in the edu-tech sector. The seminar was followed by an informal picnic, which provided a relaxed setting for attendees to network and share ideas. The event was a resounding success, with participants expressing their enthusiasm for future collaborations and initiatives. The success of the inaugural Edu-Tech Seminar has set the stage for AI Champ India to continue its efforts in promoting innovation and excellence in the edu-tech space.