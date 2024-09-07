AI Revolutionizes Gastroenterology: Experts See a New Era in Diagnosis and Treatment At Narayana Hospital RN Tagore Hospital

At Narayana Hospital RN Tagore Hospital experts to deliberate on AI’s Role in Gastroenterology and the Urgent Need for Organ Donation in India_• *Kolkata, 30th August, 2024:* Top experts and healthcare leaders would be gathering at Narayana hospital RN Tagore hospital to explore the role of Artificial Intelligence and creating raising awareness on organ donation. They would be deliberating on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in gastroenterology and the promotion of organ donation, with a special emphasis on advancement in liver transplants in India. Narayana Hospital RN Tagore Hospital has taken an initiative to provide a forum to top experts on the latest advancements in Liver Transplant and AI interventions in Gastro Sciences. Addressing a Press Conference, *Dr. Sandip Pal, Consultant Interventional Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at Narayana Hospital RN Tagore Hospital, said,* “The advent of AI in gastroenterology marks a significant milestone in the way we approach diagnosis and treatment. By embracing these technological advancements, we can deliver more precise care and improve the quality of life for our patients. AI has been revolutionizing gastroenterology and we are witnessing a new era in diagnosis and treatment.”As technology continued to evolve, AI is increasingly becoming an important tool in the field of medicine as well as gastroenterology. There is a need to delve into the practical applications of AI, exploring real-life case scenarios like better polyp detection, improving diagnosis of rare cases and tough clinical dilemmas to improve patient outcomes, and streamlining treatment processes. With a view to impart knowledge among young doctors, the experts, gathering at medical conference at Narayana Hospital RN Tagore hospital, would simplify complex ideas and discuss how to best integrate these key components the current medical practice.In addition to the discussions on AI, experts would be highlighting the critical need for organ donation in India. While live donor liver transplants were becoming more common, there is a pressing need to increase the rate of deceased organ donations. The event is also expected to highlight the life-saving potential of organ donation and would aim to educate the public on how they could contribute to this cause.*Mr. R Venkatesh, Group COO of Narayana Health,* said, “”Liver diseases are a serious health concern in India, often leading to conditions where a liver transplant becomes necessary. With advancements in technology and increased access to information, more people are now aware of the life-saving potential of transplant procedures. However, the key to making a real impact lies in organ donation. It’s not just a medical procedure; it’s a gift of life. We must continue to raise awareness and encourage more people to participate in organ donation programs to save lives.”Narayana Hospital RN Tagore hospital would provide an opportunity for healthcare professionals to become more informed about the latest medical technologies and practices in gastroenterology and hepatology. The goal is to foster a better understanding of how these advancements could impact lives and encourage a more proactive approach to health and wellness. “We will be discussing the dual impact of AI in advancing medical science and the importance of organ donation in our society. It is our collective responsibility to take these conversations forward and ensure that these initiatives reach every corner of the country. We invite everyone to join us for this informative and inspiring initiative, where cutting-edge medical technology meets the vital need for organ donation. Together, we would pave the way for a healthier future,” concluded *Mr. Abhijit CP, Director at Narayana Hospital RN Tagore Hospital and Corporate Growth Initiatives, Narayana Health (East).*