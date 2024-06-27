AIADMK Holds Hunger Strike, Demands CBI Inquiry Into Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy

Kallakurichi: The leaders and workers of the AIADMK are on a hunger strike in Chennai on Thursday condemning the DMK Government over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the same which claimed 63 lives. At present, 78 people are undergoing treatment in total across hospitals in the state, out of which 48 are admitted to the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital and 66 have been discharged in total from the Government Kallakurichi Medical College, according to the hospital authorities.

#WATCH | Chennai: ADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami along with party workers sit on hunger strike demanding CBI inquiry in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy pic.twitter.com/MpaMim0iUu — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024







