AICTE and OPPO India Collaborate for the ‘Generation Green’ Campaign to Build Green Skills through 5000 Student Internships in India

OPPO India becomes the first electronics manufacturing company to offer green internships through AICTE

Collectively aim to empower over a million youth through the programme

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and OPPO India today announced their ‘Generation Green‘ campaign. The 100-day programme-managed by 1M1B (One Million for One Billion)-promotes green skills among the youth through 5,000 internship opportunities across colleges in India.

The AICTE and OPPO India announced their 'Generation Green' campaign. The 100-day programme promotes green skills among the youth through 5,000 internship opportunities across colleges in India

According to LinkedIn’s Global Green Skills Report 2023, job seekers with green skills are 29% more likely to get hired than the average workforce. This initiative cultivates climate-conscious skills which will add to the students’ knowledge to make them future-ready for the opportunities of tomorrow.

“AICTE is proud to join hands with OPPO India for the Green Internship Programme,” Dr. TG Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, said. “It is a fantastic opportunity for students to develop their skills and contribute to sustainability efforts that tackle environmental challenges and contribute towards building an eco-friendly world. Notably, OPPO India is the first electronics manufacturing company to offer internships through AICTE. This campaign is a part of the 1 Crore Internships mission of AICTE, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, and will contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Students from all streams, technical and non-technical, can participate in this internship program. The interns will undertake a range of hands-on activities that will inculcate their skills in project management, sustainability practices, effective communication, collaboration, research, and data analysis, enhancing their overall employability. Students will take the Green Pledge and participate in awareness sessions, E-surveys, and Green Day celebrations.

“At OPPO India, we are aligned with the Net-Zero vision of the Government of India. Our aim is to create a macro movement towards sustainability that is driven by the power of youth,” said Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head, Public Affairs at OPPO India. “Today, we are nurturing 5,000 sustainability champions who are going to further influence the next generation of changemakers. Through the programme, at least 10 lakh students from schools and colleges nationally will be provided with the right knowledge and values towards supporting a sustainable community. We are delighted to partner with AICTE in this transformative initiative and will continue to amplify the impact in this direction through our collective efforts.”

Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, added, “The AICTE internship portal hosts over 50 lacs internships, aiming to reach 1 Crore by 2025. We are pleased to partner with OPPO India to offer 5000 sustainability internships. Balancing development with sustainability is vital for India. Engaging youth in effective e-waste management is essential, as their commitment and innovation can help build a cleaner, sustainable future. Students participating in these internships may also earn 2-3 academic credits.”

These efforts aim to increase environmental awareness and promote sustainable practices among students. The opportunity is now available on the AICTE internship portal and students can apply through this link: www.iamgenerationgreen.com.

All Interns who complete the programme’s activities will receive certificates jointly accredited by AICTE, OPPO India, and 1M1B.

