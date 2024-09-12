AICTE and OPPO India Kick off Nationwide E-Waste Awareness Drive Across Colleges Under ‘Generation Green’ Campaign

Launched in July 2024, the Generation Green campaign aims to inspire and empower the youth to champion sustainability efforts through green skills and corrective actions

The first leg of the campaign successfully onboards 5,000 interns from over 20 states and 3 Union Territories to promote green skills

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and OPPO India, today kicked off the second leg of the ‘Generation Green’ campaign with a nationwide electronic-waste awareness drive (e-waste) at Ramjas College, University of Delhi. With this, the college becomes the first ‘Eco-Conscious Champion Institute‘ under the programme. As part of the first leg, OPPO India and AICTE promoted green skills among youth by offering internships across colleges in India. More than 9,000 students from over 1,400 institutions applied for these internships, and 5,000 were selected. These students are now engaged in hands-on sustainability activities such as awareness sessions, E-surveys, Green Day celebrations, etc.

(L-R) Prof. Ajay Arora, Principal, Ramjas College; Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson, NETF; Mr. Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head, Public Affairs, OPPO India; Dr. Hardeep Kaur, Vice Principal, Ramjas College

The second leg educates youth about the increasing challenge of electronic waste management, such as discarded wires, mobile phones, chargers, batteries, etc. and the need for effective disposal for a sustainable future. Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the National Education Technology Forum (NETF), graced the launch ceremony as the Chief Guest. Also present at the occasion were Mr Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head of Public Affairs at OPPO India and Prof Ajay Kumar Arora, Principal of Ramjas College, University of Delhi among other dignitaries. During the two-day programme, students from various societies-such as the Literary Society, Dancing Society, Music Society, Photography Society, Quiz Society, Fine Arts Society, and more-will be engaged in a diverse range of activities.

“Responsible e-waste disposal is critical to safeguarding our environment and public health,” said Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the National Education Technology Forum. “Addressing sustainability within the education sector is essential for creating a ripple effect that can influence broader societal change. Initiatives like the ‘Generation Green’ campaign empower the youth to take an active role in addressing this issue. By educating young minds and fostering a sense of responsibility, we can cultivate a generation that prioritises sustainable practices, ensuring proper e-waste management and contributing to a greener, healthier future for all.”

Within just a month, over 1 lakh students from schools and colleges have committed to reducing energy use and managing e-waste responsibly, contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle. The programme’s goal is to reach at least 10 lakh students in India by the end of 2024.

“At OPPO India, we are committed to the Net-Zero vision of the Government of India and are leading a national movement towards a sustainable future that is driven by the power of youth,” said Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head of Public Affairs at OPPO India. “Their active engagement is clearly visible through the vibrancy and engagement they bring to the campaign, reaching over 1 lakh green pledges gathered in just a few weeks. Young people are stepping up, taking responsibility, and leading the way in adopting environmentally responsible lifestyles. In the first phase, we onboarded 5,000 sustainability champions from over 20 states and 3 Union Territories, who are now inspiring others to act for a cleaner, sustainable future. As we enter the second phase, these young leaders will focus on e-waste management through active participation at colleges across India, further building the green mindset needed for a thriving green economy.”

According to the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, India saw the highest-163 per cent-growth globally in generating electronic waste from screens, computers, and small IT and telecommunication equipment (SCSIT) between 2010 and 2022. This represents a significant challenge and a notable potential for effective e-waste management.

“We are honoured that Ramjas College has been chosen to launch the second leg of OPPO India’s ‘Generation Green’ campaign. As an institution deeply committed to sustainability, we have continuously strived to integrate eco-friendly practices into our campus culture. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision of fostering environmental responsibility among the youth. By empowering our students and the youth of India to address the pressing issue of e-waste, we are taking a significant step toward creating a cleaner, greener future. We are proud to lead this initiative and serve as the first Eco-Conscious Champion Institute in this nationwide drive,” said Prof. Ajay Kumar Arora, Principal, Ramjas College, University of Delhi.

In the next few weeks, the e-waste awareness drive will take place at prominent institutions such as St. Xaviers College in Mumbai, Amity University in Jharkhand, Silver Oak University in Ahmedabad, Dayanand Sagar University in Bangalore, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, JECRC University in Jaipur, etc. Students, staff members, and neighbouring institutions will be encouraged to collect and responsibly dispose-off e-waste through companies authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Students across these colleges will be onboarded as Sustainability Interns, championing sustainable practices as Campus Ambassadors.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 is expected to introduce a new Sustainability Rankings category that will assess institutions on environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and green campus initiatives. The Generation Green campaign aids institutions in enhancing their sustainability efforts.

