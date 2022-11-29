AIIMS eHospital Data Restored on Servers, Network ‘Sanitized’ Before Restoration of Services

“All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode,” AIIMS said.

AIIMS Delhi cyber attack

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday said that the eHospital data has been restored on servers. The institute has informed that the network was being sanitized before services were restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security.

To recall, the hospital authority on Monday issued a notice pointing that all services continue to take place in manual mode.

AIIMS issued a statement saying, “The data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security.”



