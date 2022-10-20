Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNationalAIIMS Issues SOPs for Treatment of MPs; Doctors Protest Against Arrangement
National

AIIMS Issues SOPs for Treatment of MPs; Doctors Protest Against Arrangement

admin
By admin
0
84



New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has reportedly issued a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sitting members of Parliament that includes providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements. However, the doctors at the hospital has criticised this move.Also Read – Randeep Guleria Warns People Ahead of Diwali As New Covid Variant Detected in India. Read Full Statement Here

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for out patient department (OPD) and emergency consultation, and in-patient hospitalisation of sitting MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Also Read – Brain Dead Ex-BSF Jawan Donates Heart & Kidney at AIIMS Delhi, Saves 3 Lives

Speaking to Hindustan Times, AIIMS director M Srinivas, in a letter to YM Kandpal, joint secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, said that duty officers (who are qualified medical professionals) from department of hospital administration will be available in the AIIMS control round the clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements. Also Read – AIIMS Revises OPD Registration Timings For Cancer Patients. Check Details Here

Meanwhile, Dr Rohan Krishnan, president of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said, “We have always been against VIP culture in hospitals, and we stand by that. It is disheartening that an institution like AIIMS is setting such a bad precedent for the country. Every patient in this country deserves good treatment, that includes an MP and also a homeless person.”





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Inside play powers Wizards to opening win over Pacers
Next articleVaishali Takkar ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani Finally Arrested For Abetting Her Suicide
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677