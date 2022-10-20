AIIMS Issues SOPs for Treatment of MPs; Doctors Protest Against Arrangement

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has reportedly issued a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sitting members of Parliament that includes providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements. However, the doctors at the hospital has criticised this move.Also Read – Randeep Guleria Warns People Ahead of Diwali As New Covid Variant Detected in India. Read Full Statement Here
The standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for out patient department (OPD) and emergency consultation, and in-patient hospitalisation of sitting MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, AIIMS director M Srinivas, in a letter to YM Kandpal, joint secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, said that duty officers (who are qualified medical professionals) from department of hospital administration will be available in the AIIMS control round the clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements.
Meanwhile, Dr Rohan Krishnan, president of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said, “We have always been against VIP culture in hospitals, and we stand by that. It is disheartening that an institution like AIIMS is setting such a bad precedent for the country. Every patient in this country deserves good treatment, that includes an MP and also a homeless person.”