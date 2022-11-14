AIIMS Shocker: Cockroach Found in

Following the tweet, official sources said, “Hospital authorities have taken a serious note of the incident and are investigating the matter.”

New Delhi: The officials at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday initiated a probe into a complaint alleging that a cockroach was found in a meal served to a patient admitted at the institute.

The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs.

He claimed that a cockroach was found in a ‘daal’ served to a four-year-old.

“Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving Cockroach Daal” to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief,” the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet.

