AILET 2023 Answer Key Out At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Direct Link Here

AILET 2023 Answer Key at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today, December 12, 2022. The AILET exam will be held around 39 cities across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats. Candidates can download the AILET 2023 Answer Key by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET 2023 examination was conducted on Sunday (December 11) from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the answer key.

AILET 2023 EXAM: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

AILET 2023 Examination: December 11, 2022

December 11, 2022 AILET 2023 Answer Key: December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022 AILET 2023 Objection Window Begins: December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022 Last Date to Raise Objections Against AILET 2023 Answer Key: December 14, 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AILET 2023 ANSWER KEY?

Visit the official website of National Law University (NLU) Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Provisional Master Answer Key For B.A.LL.B. (HONS.).”

A new PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

The AILET 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the AILET answer key and take a printout of it for future reference. HOW TO RAISE OBJECTIONS AGAINST AILET 2023 ANSWER KEY? Note that candidates can raise objections against the answer key until December 14, 2022. A nominal fee of Rs 500 will be charged for each objection. Taking all the objections into consideration, NLU Delhi will release the final answer key and result. As per reports, the final answer key of AILET 2023 will be released tentatively in the third week of December 2022. STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO RAISE OBJECTIONS AGAINST AILET 2023 ANSWER KEY Visit the official website of National Law University (NLU) Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Login to your AILET Account and click on View Objections.

Click on Submit Objection button.

Select the type of objection a. About the question or b. About the answer key.

Enter objection details and click on Submit Objection.

Once all your objections are submitted, click on the Make payment button to make a payment. Candidates are advised to go through the National Law University (NLU) official website.



