AILET 2023 Answer Key Soon at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Tentative Dates Here

AILET 2023 Answer Key at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: Once released, candidates can download the AILET 2023 Answer Key by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2023) examination was held on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Now the exams have concluded, the National Law University (NLU), Delhi will release the provisional answer key. Once released, candidates can download the AILET 2023 Answer Key by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2023 exam was held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

As per media reports, the University is likely to release the AILET 2023 Answer Key today (evening) or tomorrow, December 12. However, NLU Delhi has not released any official statement regarding the same. The AILET exam will be held around 39 cities across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats.

Candidates will also be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. Taking all the objections into consideration, NLU Delhi will release the final answer key and result. The final answer key of AILET 2023 will be released tentatively in the third week of December 2022.

AILET 2023 EXAM: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

AILET 2023 Examination: December 11, 2022

December 11, 2022 AILET 2023 Answer Key: Likely Today or Tomorrow(December 12, 2022)

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the answer key.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AILET 2023 ANSWER KEY?

Visit the official website of National Law University (NLU) Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, look for the lin that reads, “Download AILET 2023 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

The AILET 2023 answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download AILET answer key and take a printout of it for future reference. For more details, check the National Law University (NLU) official website.



