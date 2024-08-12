Aims to Create Awareness About “Deep Absorption, Deep Sleep” for Babies

Unicharm India, the pioneer in pants-style disposable diapers, has unveiled its ground-breaking ‘Power of deep sleep’ campaign in Kolkata. This initiative aims to deepen Unicharm’s engagement with the people of West Bengal and further its social commitment by highlighting the importance of deep sleep for babies. The announcement was made at a high-energy press conference attended by Mr. Toshiyuki Nakamura, Vice President of Marketing, Mr. Ashish Kumar Verma, Senior Sales Director, Unicharm India, and Actress Priyanka Sarkar.

Introducing “Power of Deep Sleep”: Power of deep sleep campaign is a unique event hosted by Unicharm India designed to illustrate how MamyPoko Pants ensures babies uninterrupted, deep sleep by preventing sogginess and leakage. Featuring deep absorbent crisscross sheet and its innovative flexi-fit technology which give 2X protection from thigh leakage and a skin-friendly sheet enriched with coconut extracts, these diapers maintain the baby’s skin health while providing comfort throughout the night. MamyPoko Pants, Extra Absorb, offers up to 12 hours of deep absorption, significantly reducing sogginess and enabling babies to sleep deeply, which is crucial for their overall growth.

Mr. Ashish Kumar Verma, Senior Sales Director, Unicharm India, remarked, “We are thrilled to introduce the ‘Power of deep Sleep’ campaign in West Bengal, beginning with Kolkata. West Bengal is a vital market for us. Its diverse and dynamic nature contributes significantly to our growth and to deliver our vision. Therefore, it is fitting that we launch our ‘Power of deep sleep’ campaign here. This initiative is aimed at providing babies with the most comfortable diapers, ensuring they sleep soundly while keeping their skin healthy.”

Mr. Toshiyuki Nakamura, Vice President of Marketing, Unicharm India, added, “We at Unicharm believe this effort will help parents nationwide understand the critical role of deep sleep for their babies. MamyPoko Extra Absorb has been a trusted companion for mothers across India, and this campaign reinforces that bond. We are confident that the ‘Power of deep sleep’ campaign will positively impact parents’ lives across the country.”

Actress Priyanka Sarkar said, “One of the greatest satisfactions for a mom is seeing her child sleep peacefully every night. As a mother, ensuring my child gets a good night’s sleep is one of my top priorities. I understand how crucial uninterrupted, deep sleep is for a baby’s overall growth and well-being. However, nights can often be challenging, making it difficult for the baby to sleep effectively. That’s where a reliable diaper brand like MamyPoko Pants becomes essential.

I am thrilled to be a part of MamyPoko Pants’ Power of deep sleep’ campaign, which highlights the importance of deep sleep for both babies and their mothers. This campaign reinforces the trust mothers have in MamyPoko Pants and emphasizes the brand’s commitment to the well-being of our little ones. It’s wonderful to witness this initiative and be part of an event that genuinely cares for the comfort and health of our children.”

About Unicharm India: Founded in 2008, Unicharm India revolutionized the market by introducing the first pants-style baby disposable diaper. Our mission is to foster a society where everyone is equal and comfortable, respecting individuality and supporting each other. We aim to provide products that gently support people of all ages, from babies to the elderly, freeing them from burdens and enabling them to achieve their dreams. This mission is reflected in our corporate philosophy, “NOLA & DOLA” (Necessities of Life with Activities & Dreams of Life with Activities). Our product range includes MamyPoko disposable diapers and wipes, Sofy feminine sanitary napkins and panty liners, and Lifree adult diapers for elderly care. We remain committed to producing high-quality daily essentials, delivering exceptional value to our customers.