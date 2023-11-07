AIMSR Hyderabad Leading the Vision of Dr. Prathap C. Reddy – Architect of Modern Healthcare in India

Apollo Institute of Medical Search and Research (AIMSR) in Hyderabad stands as a prominent medical institution in India, founded in 2012 with a commitment to delivering top-tier medical education. It holds official affiliation with Kaloji Narayana Rao (KNR) University of Health Sciences in Warangal, Telangana, and has garnered accreditation from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Dr. Prathap C Reddy – Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group

Referred to as Apollo Medical College, AIMSR Hyderabad proudly carries the legacy of the Apollo Hospitals Group, the pioneers in healthcare services. The institution aims to achieve global recognition as an educational institution, and to attain this; it has adopted a medical education approach that prioritises instiling lifelong learning habits in future healthcare professionals, keeping alive the vision of Dr. Prathap C. Reddy – “Architect of Modern Healthcare in India“.

Backed by strong bedrock, AIMSR is committed to achieving educational excellence via cutting-edge research and a faculty of the utmost distinction. The institution provides a spectrum of medical programmes, which encircles MBBS and MD/MS courses spanning various specialties, incorporating General Surgery, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Anesthesia, Radiology, Anatomy, Physiology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Psychiatry, Respiratory Medicine, OBGYN, ENT, Ophthalmology, DVL, Emergency Medicine, etc.

More so, AIMSR Hyderabads approach toward healthcare management education emphasises ethical, patient-centric care, a core value endorsed by Dr. Prathap C. Reddy. As an outcome, graduates from AIMSR are imparted not only with imperative skills necessary to excel in the healthcare industry but also a solid sense of compassion and responsibility towards patients- a reflection of Dr. Reddys very own principles.

One of the key factors setting AIMSR apart from other institutions is – it provides education in various departments focused on the basics of medicine and supporting areas and patient care. Also, the institution welcomes 150 new medical students each year, and for every four students, theres a dedicated faculty member to guide them.

AIMSR is connected to the Apollo Hospitals Group, which has a whopping 5,000 expert doctors and surgeons. These highly skilled and experienced professionals are there to share their clinical knowledge with AIMSRs students, giving them a truly exceptional learning experience.

AIMSR Hyderabads influence surpasses the classroom, creating significant waves in research, innovation, and development. The institution is engaged in avant-garde research projects and collaborations with various industry leaders to fetch solutions to numerous pressing healthcare challenges the nation faces. Via its work, AIMSR Hyderabad contributes to the evolution of healthcare knowledge and practices, resonating with the visionary goals of Dr. Prathap C. Reddy.

Apollo Institute of Medical Search and Research is committed to international collaborations as well as partnerships. The institution promotes a world perspective in healthcare management education, enabling students to comprehend and adapt to healthcare practices globally. This approach makes sure that AIMSR Hyderabads graduates are not only emerging as leaders in Indian healthcare but also have immense capability for competing on a global stage.

As AIMSR Hyderabad continuously expands its influence and impact, it remains deeply rooted in the values of integrity, compassion, and excellence that Dr. Prathap C. Reddy envisioned.

For more details about AIMSR Hyderabad and its courses, please visit apolloimsr.edu.in.