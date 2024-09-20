AIPL Launches One of the Largest Destination Shopping Centers and Entertainment Hub – AIPL Joy District in Gurugram’s Cosmopolitan Skyline

AIPL (Advanced India Projects Limited) has unveiled one of the largest retail and entertainment destinations in Gurugram – AIPL Joy District (AJD). Strategically located on the 150-meter Multi Utility Corridor, close to NH-8, adjoining the Dwarka Expressway, AJD becomes easily accessible from all parts of the city. The growing influx of luxury housing projects around the area will further support AJDs position as a premium shopping and entertainment destination.

AIPL Joy District

AIPL Joy District shall offer a vibrant mix of top global lifestyle brands, a variety of culinary choices ranging from gourmet restaurants and chic cafes to casual diners and cinema and entertainment zones. The centers cutting-edge design, contemporary aesthetics, and sustainable practices make AJD the most anticipated retail and entertainment hub in Gurugram.

Nestled in the bustling Sector 88, AIPL Joy District is designed to be Your District of Delight. Its prime location at the intersection of a 150-meter-wide freight corridor and an 84-meter-wide sector road is expected to attract millions of shoppers. The center spans across four expansive levels, offering ample lounging spaces and a wide array of retail and entertainment options.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Saurabh Shankar, President Sales, AIPL, said, “AIPL Joy District is not just a shopping center; it’s an expansive lifestyle destination spread across 1.2 million square feet approx of retail space. Designed to cater to the modern shopper, the project blends luxury, entertainment, and sustainability. With the best of global and national brands under one roof, we are confident to redefine the retail experience in Gurugram. Post-Covid, there has been a significant surge in habitation along 80-90 sectors, an area that previously had limited options for shopping and fine dining. Responding to this growing demand, the company has launched this one-of-a-kind shopping and f&b destination. Our commitment to 13.56 lakh sq ft of premium retail space, delivered by Q4 2024 in Gurugram reflects our confidence in the market and our dedication to delivering world-class retail experiences.”

Project Overview:

Total Area: Approx. 10.43 acres

Floors: Four expansive levels

Total Saleable Area: Approx. 1.2 million sq. ft.

Location: Intersection of 150-meter freight corridor & 84-meter sector road

Retail Levels: Ground, First, and Second floors dedicated to retail

F&B and Entertainment: Third floor offering gourmet options, multiplex, and other entertainment avenues

Unique Features:

Iconic Facade: Offering a unique visual experience

Double Height Retail Facade: At all levels

Shopping Boulevards: Wide, aesthetically pleasing spaces with recreational and play areas

Aqua-themed Atriums: Iconic water elements for an immersive experience

Central Atrium: Large event space with evening lighting and sculptured fountains

Kids Entertainment: Large play park planned for a delightful experience for the younger ones

3rd Floor Frontage: Designed for upscale nightclubs and restaurants with scenic green views

Expansive parking: With the capacity to house over 1700+ cars

Basements: Three large basements with efficient access to the ground via escalators and lifts

AIPL Joy District promises to be more than just a shopping destination; it’s a lifestyle experience that redefines retail and entertainment in Gurugram. The project reflects AIPL’s commitment to creating vibrant, community-centric spaces that enhance the quality of life for its patrons.

About AIPL

Advanced India Projects Limited (AIPL) is a leading real estate development company with over 33 years of experience. The company has a strong track record of delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and retail projects across India. Known for innovation and excellence, AIPL’s portfolio spans a diverse range of real estate ventures, with customer satisfaction at the heart of their mission.