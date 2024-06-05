Home

Air Canada Delhi-Toronto Plane Receives Bomb Threat, Authorities On High Alert

Last week, a Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight faced a mid-air bomb threat with 177 passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Srinagar, and all individuals were safely evacuated.

New Delhi: In a concerning series of events, recent bomb threats have targeted multiple flights, raising security alarms in the aviation industry. Now, an Air Canada flight (AC43) bound from Delhi to Toronto faced a bomb threat via email, prompting authorities to divert the aircraft to the isolation bay for necessary screening procedures. Ensuring passenger safety remained paramount, stringent security measures were swiftly implemented.

“An email was received at 10:50 pm by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office at IGI Airport regarding the threat of a bomb inside an Air Canada flight AC43. After standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found,” the airline said.

Similarly, a Paris-Mumbai Vistara flight encountered a scare when a handwritten note threatening a bomb was discovered on board. With 306 passengers and crew members on the flight, the situation was tense but handled efficiently. Last week, a Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight faced a mid-air bomb threat with 177 passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Srinagar, and all individuals were safely evacuated.







