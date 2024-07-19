Home

All 225 Passengers, 19 Crew Members Landed Safely: Air India After AI-183 Flight Diverted to Russia

Air India flight AI-183, en route from Delhi to San Francisco, made an unscheduled landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (UNKL) in Russia today due to a technical glitch.

New Delhi: Air India has confirmed that all passengers on flight AI-183, traveling from New Delhi to San Francisco, are safe after the flight was diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical glitch. As per an Air India statement, flight AI-183 of July 18, operating from Delhi to San Francisco, made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area.

“As Air India does not have its own staff at KJA, we are arranging for third-party support to provide all necessary assistance to passengers. Air India is also in liaison with government agencies and regulatory authorities, and we are making arrangements for a ferry flight to KJA to take passengers onwards to San Francisco at the earliest,” Air India added.

Sharing a post on X, Air India wrote, “Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk International airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason. The aircraft has landed safely and we are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains top priority.”

Update #2: Air India Flight AI183 Air India flight AI183 of 18 July 2024 operating Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. The aircraft… — Air India (@airindia) July 18, 2024

Air India also added that the safety and wellbeing of its customers and crew remains top priority. The Boeing 777 aircraft landed safely without any reported injuries among passengers or crew. Air India is collaborating closely with Russian authorities to ensure the well-being and comfort of everyone on board during this unexpected stop.











