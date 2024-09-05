Home

Air India Aircraft Engine Part Found At Shankar Vihar; DGCA Launches Investigation

According to the Delhi Police, a call was received from Vasant Vihar resident Shivani Pathak who stated that metal pieces had fallen from an aircraft at her house.

Aviation regulator DGCA has taken swift action following the discovery of an aircraft engine part outside the Delhi airport. Sources at PTI revealed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the matter. The metal part in question is suspected to be from an Air India Express aircraft that recently made an emergency landing at the airport. However, the airline has not yet confirmed whether the metal pieces belong to its aircraft.

Air India Express flight IX 145 encountered an engine problem shortly after departing from Delhi on September 2. The flight, which was en route to Bahrain, faced challenges that necessitated an emergency response.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the incident. One of the sources told the news agency that the parts are probably of a broken blade of an aircraft engine.

“The failure was managed in accordance with laid-down procedures, and a precautionary landing was conducted at Delhi,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Further, the spokesperson said the matter has been reported to the regulator and other agencies concerned and is currently under investigation.

“We are aware of reports of metal pieces being found at Shankar Vihar. At this time, we cannot confirm if these metal pieces are from our aircraft. The investigation is ongoing to establish the facts,” the spokesperson added.

On reaching the spot, the caller, who is a captain in the Indian Army, said that an aircraft passed over the area and some metal pieces fell from it. She produced one small piece of a black-coloured metal, the police said.

Meanwhile, a technical team would determine if the metal pieces belonged to the same aircraft or not. Since the matter pertains to the airport authority, a case has been filed, the police officer said, adding that a probe is underway.

