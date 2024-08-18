Home

Air India Cabin Crew Member Assaulted by Intruder In Her Hotel Room Near Heathrow

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, an Air India cabin crew was assaulted by an intruder in her London hotel near Heathrow earlier last week. The assaulter was nabbed after the colleagues of the air hostesses, who were staying in the adjacent room, gathered after hearing her loud cry. According to the official, the young woman, who suffered bruises, was taken to hospital and is now back in India where she is being counseled.

An AI spokesperson confirmed the same: “We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

The airline added that it “accords foremost priority to the safety, security and wellbeing of our crew and staff members” and requested “the privacy of those involved is respected.”

According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred after midnight at Radisson Hotel London. That night crew members of multiple AI flights were at the property.

“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door, Times of India reported quoting sources.

Her colleagues immediately came to her rescue. “She was badly bruised and the intruder tried to escape. The police were called in and she was taken to a hospital. She could not fly back on duty and a friend from the crew stayed back with her,” the report added.

The police are probing the attack. “The intruder was arrested. He might have been a homeless person who walked into the hotel and managed to enter the room. The lack of security in the hotel is shocking. Luckily the crew member’s friends came to her rescue quickly and save her just in time,” sources say.











