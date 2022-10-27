Air India Express Begins Direct Flights From Vijayawada to Sharjah From Oct 31. Check Ticket Price

International Flights Latest News Today: Enhancing its global market further, Air India Express on Thursday said it will start direct flight from Vijayawada to Sharjah. The airline said the inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on October 31.Also Read – India Beat Kuwait 2-1 Win But Could Not Qualify For Next Year’s AFC U-20 Asian Cup

At present, Air India Express operates flights from Vijayawada to Muscat and Kuwait with B737-800 NG aircraft.

"We are happy to announce the debut international service of Air India Express between Vijayawada and Sharjah. After the pandemic's two arduous years, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels. For those travelling to the UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit with a well-timed flight," said Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express.

Ticket price details:

The inaugural fares for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector begin at Rs 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector begin at AED 399.

It must be noted that after two years of gap due to COVID pandemic, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels.

For those travelling to UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit, with a well-timed flight.” At present, Air India Express is the only airline that offers international services in and out of Vijayawada.