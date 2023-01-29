Air India Express Flight From Sharjah Makes Emergency Landing at Cochin Airport
Air India Express flight from Sharjah makes emergency landing at Cochin International Airport following suspected hydraulic failure: Airport spokesperson
Air India News: An Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport here on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure, a CIAL spokesperson said. CIAL further added that a full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM. No runways were blocked and no flights were diverted, he said.
The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.
Kolkata Bound Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Bird Strike
A Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday after it was hit by a bird. Air Asia Flight i5-319 returned to Lucknow airport, from where it was scheduled to operate from, after it encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. Therefore, the plane has been grounded and further inspection is underway, said AIC Connect spokesperson as reported by ANI.
Published Date: January 29, 2023 10:59 PM IST
Updated Date: January 29, 2023 11:31 PM IST
