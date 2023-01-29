Home

Air India Express Flight From Sharjah Makes Emergency Landing at Cochin Airport

Air India News: An Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport here on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure, a CIAL spokesperson said. CIAL further added that a full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM. No runways were blocked and no flights were diverted, he said.

The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.

