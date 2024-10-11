Home

Air India Express flight from Trichy to Sharjah suffers technical glitch, lands safely after circling airport for two hours

Previously it was reported that the flight experienced a technical problem (hydraulic failure) and was circling in the air to burn off fuel before it could make the landing attempt at Trichy airport, said Airport Director Gopalakrishnan.

The Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah suffered technical glitch but landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. The flight experienced issues with its landing gear, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitored the situation, and the airport was put on alert mode during the incident.

“The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode,” MoCA said.

To ensure safety, over 20 ambulances and fire tenders were kept on standby at the airport, Gopalakrishnan added.

“We are aware of media reports related to an Air India Express flight operating on the Tiruchirappalli – Sharjah route. We would like to clarify that no emergency was declared by the operating crew. After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing. The cause of the snag will be duly investigated. In the interim, an alternative aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of our guests. We regret the inconvenience and reiterate our commitment to prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations,” Air India spokesperson said.











