Flight bomb threat continues: Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air targeted

More than 20 flights across various Indian airlines have been hit with bomb threats since Saturday morning, a report in PTI revealed. The affected airlines include Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air. The bomb threats impacted multiple routes, including IndiGo’s flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul and from Jodhpur to Delhi, as well as Vistara’s flight from Udaipur to Mumbai.

IndiGo, in separate statements, acknowledged the threats concerning flight 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul and flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul. The airline emphasized that it is working closely with the authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the established guidelines to ensure safety.

“Flight 6E 184, operating from Jodhpur to Delhi received a security-related alert. The aircraft has landed in Delhi and customers have disembarked the aircraft, we are coordinating with the security agencies as per procedure,” the airline said in another statement.

Vistara reported a security concern on flight UK 624, which was en route from Udaipur to Mumbai. Shortly before landing, the flight received a bomb threat and was immediately diverted to an isolation bay at Mumbai airport for mandatory security checks.

Sources at news agency PTI indicated that over 20 flights have received bomb threats since Saturday morning. This follows a series of similar incidents earlier in the week. On Friday, three international flights of Vistara were also targeted with bomb threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes. As a precautionary measure, one of these flights was diverted to Frankfurt.

In recent days, more than 40 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats, most of which were later determined to be hoaxes. The authorities continue to investigate these incidents and are working with airlines to ensure passenger safety.











