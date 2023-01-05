Air India Passenger Who Urinated on Female Flyer Hails From Mumbai, to be Arrested Soon: Delhi Police News

Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days. “Air India has taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger”, a spokesperson of Air India said.

New Delhi: The man who urinated on a female passenger in an inebriated state on a New York-New Delhi flight in November 2022 will be arrested at the earliest, news agency ANI reported quoting Delhi Police. “The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there,” Delhi Police said.

Yesterday, an FIR was registered and several teams were formed to nab the passenger. ”We have formed multiple teams to keep a track of the accused passenger and he will be arrested soon,” an officer said.

The airline further asserted that it has reported the matter to the aviation regulator DGCA for further action. Besides, the airline has also constituted an internal committee to look into the lapses by the airline crew.

On the other hand, DGCA had sought a report from Air India into the incident which came to light weeks after a drunk man urinated on a woman co-passenger in the business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year. The woman complained about the matter to the crew and told them her clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. Reports said that the crew allegedly gave her a set of clothes and slippers and told her to return to her seat.

The matter was revealed after the woman reportedly wrote to the group chairman of Air India, N. Chandrasekaran.



