National

Air India Republic Day Sale: Check Discount Offers On Flights And Routes | Check Details Here

admin
43Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 38 Second


  • Home
  • Business
  • Air India Republic Day Sale: Check Discount Offers On Flights And Routes | Check Details Here

Air India has launched offer on its flight tickets across the airline’s domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of the country’s 74th Republic Day.

Air India Republic Day Sale, Air India, Republic Day Sale
Air India Republic Day Sale: The offer, which has been rolled out on Saturday, will be valid till January 23.

Air India Republic Day Sale: Air India has launched offer on its flight tickets across the airline’s domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of the country’s 74th Republic Day. The offer, which has been rolled out on Saturday, will be valid till January 23 and will be available for sale on all Air India booking platforms, including through the airline’s authorised travel agents.

These discounted tickets will be available in Economy Class and applicable for travel across the domestic network in India from February 1 to September 30, Air India said in a statement. Starting from an incredibly low one-way fare of Rs 1,705, the discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations.

Air India Republic Day Sale: Check Offers

Some of the one-way discounted fares on the domestic network are –

  • Delhi to Mumbai – Rs 5,075
  • Chennai to Delhi – Rs 5,895
  • Bengaluru to Mumbai – Rs 2,319
  • Delhi to Udaipur – Rs 3,680
  • Delhi to Goa – Rs 5,656
  • Delhi to Port Blair- Rs 8,690
  • Delhi to Srinagar – Rs 3,730
  • Ahmedabad to Mumbai – Rs 1,806
  • Goa to Mumbai – Rs 2,830
  • Dimapur to Guwahati – Rs 1,783




Published Date: January 21, 2023 5:13 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories