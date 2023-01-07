Air India Reviewing Alcohol Serving Policy On Flights CEO Apologises For Pee Gate Incident News

Air India has de-rostered four cabin crew and a pilot who were on board when the incident occurred and is also reviewing the policy that allows serving alcohol on flight.

Air India Urination Incident Updates: Campbell Wilson, CEO of the Tata Group-owned Air India, apologised today, months after the actual incident of a passenger urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York occurred. He said that four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered, adding that the airline is reviewing policy of serving alcohol on flights.

As the airline is facing backlash for the handling of the incident, Wilson, in a statement, acknowledged that the airline could have handled the issue better. He even promised a robust reporting system of unruly behaviour and a system of reporting such incidents.

“Air India is deeply concerned about the in-flight instances where customers have suffered due to the condemnable acts of their co-passengers on our aircraft. We regret and are pained about these experiences,” he said. “Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action,” he added.

ALCOHOL SERVING POLICY BEING REVIEWED

On being slammed for not immediately reporting the unruly passenger to law enforcement authorities, he advised staff to report all incidents irrespective of a settlement being reached. “In the instance of the incident onboard AI-102 operating between New York and Delhi on November 26, 2022, four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation,” he said

Apart from this, the airline is probing aspects including the service of alcohol on flight, incident handling, complaint registration on board and grievance handling. “As a responsible airline brand, Air India has commenced a comprehensive education programme to strengthen crews’ awareness of and compliance with policies on the handling of incidents and unruly passengers with a view to materially strengthen and improve how such incidents would be addressed in future,” he said.

Without elaborating, Wilson said that the reviewing “policy on service of alcohol in flight”.

Among other things, the airline is also reviewing the meeting frequency of the DGCA-prescribed ‘Internal Committee’, tasked with assessing incidents, so that cases are assessed and decisions reached in a more timely manner.

“To improve the robustness of its legacy incident reporting processes, which are presently paper-based and manual, Air India signed a Letter of Intent in December 2022 to acquire a license for the market-leading provider of incident management software, Coruson,” he said.

“In addition to this state-of-the-art software, the airline is also in the process of deploying iPads to Pilots and Senior Cabin Crew. When used together, crew will be able to enter voyage and incident reports electronically, which will then be rapidly and automatically routed to relevant parties including, as required, the Regulator,” he added.

On Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that Air India at first glance appeared to have not complied with provisions related to the handling of an unruly passenger onboard.

STEPS TAKEN BY THE AIRLINE SO FAR

The DGCA notices came after the airline told the regulator that its staff had not complained about the Mumbai businessman who allegedly urinated on a female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight AI 102 flight of November 26, 2022 to law enforcement, as the aggrieved lady had “rescinded” an initial request for action after the two “appeared” to have sorted out the issue.

It stated that the offender was banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.

Sharing the details, the CEO said that “Air India “acknowledged receipt and commenced engaging in correspondence with the affected passenger’s family on November 30; commenced a refund of the ticket on December 2, with receipt of funds acknowledged by the victim’s family on December 16; and initiated the DGCA-prescribed ‘Internal Committee’, tasked with assessing incidents and which comprises a retired judge, a representative from a passengers’ association, and a representative from another Indian commercial airline, on December 10.”

The file was passed to the Committee on December 20 and a 30-day interim travel ban imposed on the same date.

Also, Air India convened four meetings between senior Airline staff, the victim and her family on December 20, 21, 26 and 30 to discuss actions being taken and the progress thereof.

“When the victim’s family requested that Air India lodge a police report during the meeting on December 26, it did so on December 28, 2022,” he said.

“Air India and its staff will continue to provide full cooperation to the affected passenger, and regulators and law enforcement authorities as they investigate these cases. We are committed to providing a safe environment for customers and crew, as well as operating in full compliance with all laws and regulations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a co-passenger in an Air India flight, has been arrested and brought to Delhi, as per Delhi Police. Mishra will be presented before the court on January 7.



