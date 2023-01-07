Air India To Review Alcohol Service Policy In International Flights After Urination Incident News

Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the airline will review its alcohol service policy in international flights following the infamous urination incident.

Air India is investigating aspects including the service of alcohol on flight, incident handling, complaint registration on board and grievance handling. (Representational Image)

Wilson on Saturday had apologised for a flyer urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York in November, and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the airline is reviewing policy of serving alcohol on flights.

“Air India is deeply concerned about the in-flight instances where customers have suffered due to the condemnable acts of their co-passengers on our aircraft. We regret and are pained about these experiences,” Campbell Wilson said.

“Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action.” With questions being raised about the airline not immediately reporting the unruly passenger to law enforcement authorities, he advised staff to report all incidents irrespective of a settlement being reached.

“In the instance of the incident onboard AI-102 operating between New York and Delhi on November 26, 2022, four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation,” he said, adding internal investigations into whether there were lapses by other staff are ongoing.



