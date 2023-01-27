Air India To Seal Half Of Jumbo Plane Order With Boeing, General Electric, CFM International: Report
As per the sources quoted in the report, the second half of the order includes around 235 Airbus single-aisle jets and about 40 Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, and it is expected to be formally wrapped up over the coming days.
New Delhi: Tata-owned Air India will today seal half of a several billion dollars worth order for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, Reuters reported quoting two industry sources. The new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals.
The report says that after months of closely-guarded, tough negotiations, Air India is set to place an order for 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrow-body planes as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X on a day marking one year since Tata Group took control of the former state-run carrier.
Earlier the expectations were of a single coordinated announcement, it remains unclear when either deal may be publicly disclosed especially with the Aero India air show looming in February when deals like this are usually revealed, the report added.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 1:03 PM IST
