Air Pollution: Apart From Delhi, These Cities Also Recorded Poor Air Quality After Diwali

Air Pollution Latest Update: Diwali celebrations are over but the festival has left the air quality in ‘poor category’ in many cities apart from the national capital. A day after Diwali, the air quality was recorded as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ in Delhi and several other cities and towns, especially in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, but was still relatively better than in previous years in the national capital.Also Read – Air Pollution: Step By Step Guide To Check Air Quality Level in Your Area Using Google Maps

In the last two years, the national capital and its neighbouring areas had witnessed severe air quality post-Diwali with thick smog enveloping the region for days as stubble burning peaks during the month while low temperatures and calm winds trap pollutants. Also Read – Bike-borne Miscreants Snatch Phone From 11-yr-old Climate Activist While Doing FB Live In Greater Noida

On Monday, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 310 at 11 PM and then it increased to 326 by 6 am on Tuesday, and remained stable till 9 am and then started decreasing. It was 312 at 4.10 pm on Tuesday. Also Read – Air Pollution Latest Update: Delhi Govt To Deploy 150 Anti-Smog Guns At 40 Spots | Read Full Plan Here

Air quality in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

However, in neighbouring areas, Noida in Uttar Pradesh (312) and Gurugram (313), Faridabad (311) and Charkho Dadri (301) in Haryana reported very poor air quality at 9 AM on Tuesday. Greater Noida (282) and Ghaziabad (272) in UP were also nearing the very poor category.

Bhiwani, Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Jind, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, and Panipat in Haryana reported their AQI at 291, 241, 279, 214, 296, 211, 276 and 192 respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data On Tuesday afternoon.

Air quality in Punjab

The air quality in Punjab’s Ludhiana, Amritsar, Mandi Gobindgarh, Patiala, Jalandhar and Khanna, the AQI recorded at 10.10 am was 313, 249, 208, 225, 260 and 212 respectively.

Air quality in other cities

Other cities with poor air quality included Rajasthan’s Jaipur (265), Ajmer (226) and Kota (216); Gujarat’s Ahmedabad (243), Belgaum (221) in Karnataka; Jabalpur (235), Katni (237) and Dewas (207) in Madhya Pradesh; in UP, Agra (206), Lucknow (241), Kanpur (218) and Khurja (238); Begusarai (325) in Bihar and Tamil Nadu capital Chennai (229). In Chennai (229), the air quality was recorded as ‘poor’, according to official figures. The city police registered 354 cases regarding various violations, including the time limit allowed for bursting crackers.

Ban on firecrackers in Delhi

Keeping in mind the rising air pollution, the Delhi government had in September announced the ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

Other states like Punjab and Tamil Nadu allowed the bursting of firecrackers during a two-hour window.How ever, the Punjab government allowed bursting firecrackers on Diwali from 8 pm till 10 pm while the Haryana government allowed only green crackers in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)