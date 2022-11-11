Air Pollution Causing Skin Wrinkles Allergies And Dark Circles 10 Ways To Protect Yourself

Skin issues like skin wrinkles, darkness under eyes, allergies and other health issues are on the rise in Delhi, experts warned.

Air Pollution: People walk along a road near India Gate amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Toxic air pollution is bad news for your health. It can affect the functioning of your body and cause serious health problems. As Delhi-NCR’s air quality continues to hover over ‘very poor’ category, experts warned that skin-related diseases are a possibility due to the hazardous smog. Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, senior dermatologist in Delhi, said skin issues like darkness under eyes, skin wrinkles, allergies and other problems are on the rise in the capital city.

“Gas chamber city of the world is surely leading to subtle skin issues like dark under eyes, losing the white of the eye to dusty yellow colour, pigmentation, eczema, allergies, photo ageing, skin wrinkles, and skin cancer which is on the rise. Delhiites, you need to do the best you can for a healthy lifestyle,” Dr Deepali Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Air Pollution In Delhi – Skin Issues On Rise

Dark under eyes

Losing the white of the eye to dusty yellow colour

Pigmentation

Eczema

Allergies

Photo Ageing

Skin wrinkles

Skin cancer

10 Tips On How To Protect Yourself

Don’t burn wood or trash Don’t walk outdoors when the air pollution level is high Avoid exercising near high-traffic areas Use public transport if possible. Walk, bike or carpool. Combine trips when you can. Use less energy in your home Check daily air pollution forecasts in your area Avoid smoking indoors Avoid burning leaves, trash, and other materials Eat healthy and also follow proper skincare routine Burning camphor in the room to keep the surrounding environment healthy

