Air Pollution Is Increasing Bronchitis Cases Read Here To Know Symptoms Treatment Tips To Mitigate Risk

Bronchitis risk increasing with air pollution getting severe in Delhi NCR. Here are a few tips on how to mitigate the risk, diagnose and treat Bronchitis.

Air pollution is increasing cases of Bronchitis.



Air Pollution Health Risk: As Delhi-NCR grapples with severe air pollution, cases of Bronchitis have been on the rise in the national capital and neighbouring cities. The air quality has plummeted to ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ amid adverse weather conditions, stubble burning and post-Diwali pollution. This has taken a toll on resident’s health. A survey conducted by a community social media platform finds that 4 in 5 families in Delhi and adjoining areas have at least one member facing pollution related ailments. As air pollution continues to wreak havoc on citizens’ health, staying indoors, avoiding early morning walks, getting vaccinated for flu and pneumonia, wearing N-95 mask while venturing out could help reduce adverse effects of air pollution.

BRONCHITIS ON RISE

Bronchitis refers to an inflammation (swelling) of the lining of the bronchial tubes (airways in the lungs) that transport air to and from your lungs. It is caused by a virus, bacteria, or irritant particles that trigger an inflammation of the bronchial tubes. Smoking is considered as a key risk factor, but non-smokers may also get affected by bronchitis.

AIR POLLUTION INCREASING THE RISK OF BRONCHITIS

“Smog can inflame breathing passages, decreasing the lung’s working capacity and causing shortness of breath, pain when inhaling deeply, wheezing and coughing. It can dry out the protective membranes of the nose and throat and interfere with the body’s ability to fight infection, increasing susceptibility to illness,” Dr. Gurmeet Singh Chabbra, Director Pulmonology Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad told Hindustan Times.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF BRONCHITIS

People with bronchitis often have following symptoms:

a persistent cough that produces thick, discoloured mucus.

Dry cough,

wheezing,

chest pain,

low grade fever,

loss of appetite,

body aches,

chest discomfort,

fatigue,

shortness of breath.

WHO IS AT GREATER RISK OF DEVELOPING BRONCHITIS

“People who smoke, are obese, have asthma, GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other respiratory conditions, history of recurrent respiratory infections in childhood, have autoimmune disorder or other illnesses that cause airway inflammation are more susceptible to an attack of bronchitis or bronchitis like symptoms,” Dr Chabbra told Hindustan Times.

POST-COVID DIFFICULTIES

People who have had severe covid-19 pneumonia in past have susceptible lungs and are prone to bronchitis like symptoms after a respiratory infection or exposure to air pollution.

Dr Chabbra also elaborates on how to go about bronchitis diagnosis and treatment.

HOW TO DIAGNOSE BRONCHITIS?

A chest X-ray is important to detect pneumonia.

Sputum tests are done to determine the signs of allergies or infection.

Through pulmonary function tests, signs of asthma or COOD are checked.

Nasal swab test is done for viruses, like Covid-19 or flu.

HOW TO TREAT BRONCHITIS?

Bronchitis due to flu can be treated with antiviral medication such as Tamiflu, anti-inflammatory medications like corticosteroids and other medications.

Cough suppressants might help with a nagging cough. If you are suffering from COPD or asthma, you may be recommended additional medications like mucolytics or breathing treatments like inhaled bronchodilator or steroids. Antibiotics may be required.

Milder cases of acute bronchitis get better usually on its own within a couple of weeks. Symptomatic or disease specific treatment may be required for which a specialist consultation is advisable.

Severe cases may require admission, oxygen therapy or ICU stay.

Patients may be advised BiPAP/NIV therapy and in critical situations mechanical ventilation may be needed.

HOW TO MINIMISE THE RISK OF BRONCHITIS?

Here are a few tips to prevent the risk of Bronchitis:

Stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed.

Maintain good hydration

Avoid early morning and late evening walks as during these cold hours air is very dense as suspended particles settle down.

Wearing of well-fitted mask or N95 mask may be helpful in case of venturing out of the house.

Avoid or limit smoking.

Those on inhaled medications for COPD (emphysema and chronic bronchitis) or bronchial asthma should take their medications regularly.

Keep away from fumes, air pollution, or second-hand smoke

Wash your hands often

Ask your doctor and get vaccinated for flu and pneumonia (pneumococcal vaccine).

Those who have not yet received Covid vaccination should take the vaccine as recommended by treating doctor.



