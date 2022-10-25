Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Air Pollution Latest Update: Delhi Govt To Deploy 150 Anti-Smog Guns At 40 Spots

Air Pollution Latest Update: As the air quality in the city has plunged into very poor category after Diwali, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched 150 mobile anti-smog guns and said these anti-smog guns will be deployed at 40 spots across the capital where air pollution is high.Also Read – Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Share Cute Diwali Pics as They Burn Fuljhadi Together, TejRan Fans React

However, he added that the incidents of bursting of firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi dropped by 30 per cent this year as compared to last year and the city recorded its best air quality for the day after the festival in five years. Also Read – Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Family Dinner on Diwali, Fans Adore Nick Jonas’ Gesture For Mom-in-Law – See Pics

Giving details, Gopal Rai said the air quality index (AQI) stood at 323 on Tuesday (the day after Diwali) as compared to 462 last year, he said. Also Read – Sonam Kapoor Looks Diva In White Outfit And Pearl Matha Patti As She Celebrates Son Vayu’s First Diwali

“People of Delhi were very thoughtful on Diwali this year and I want to thank them. Today, the pollution level is the lowest in five years,” Rai told reporters on the sidelines of an event where he launched 150 mobile anti-smog guns.

He said the anti-smog guns will be deployed at 40 spots across the capital where air pollution is high.

The minister said incidents of bursting of firecrackers came down by 30 per cent on Diwali this year.

“The AQI of 323 is still worrying and tells us that air pollution will increase in the coming days,” he said.

The Delhi Environment Minister further added that the Punjab government has controlled stubble burning in the state without support from the Centre.

“Punjab reported 1,019 incidents of stubble burning on Diwali day (Monday) as compared to 3,032 on Diwali last year. On the other hand, farm fires have increased in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)





