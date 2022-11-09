Air Quality Continues To Be Matter Of Concern In Delhi-NCR, Primary Schools Reopen In National Capital

Delhi-NCR region continues to suffocate as air pollution and smog make life difficult for the residents and administration alike.

Entry for diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited.

Delhi-NCR Pollution Updates: Delhi-NCR region continues to suffocate as air pollution and smog make life difficult for the residents and administration alike. On Wednesday morning, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is recorded in the ‘Very Poor’ category at 339 while it is 371 in Noida (UP) in the ‘Very Poor’ category, 338 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the ‘Very Poor’ category and 433 near Dhirpur in the ‘Severe’ category. Compared to Tuesday, the Air Quality has not abated on Wednesday but rather went up as Delhi recorded an average AQI of 335 which falls under the “Very Bad” category even though the AQI of any measuring station did not cross 400.

It was forecast that the overall air quality would improve over Delhi-NCR due to strong easterly winds.

Outlook for the next 5 days: Air quality is very likely to remain in the “very poor” category.

DELHI SCHOOLS REOPEN ON WEDNESDAY

The Delhi government on Monday announced that the primary schools will re-open on November 9 (Wednesday). Apart from that, the ban on private construction activities was also revoked. “The pollution level has shown improvement in the last 2 days. The average pollution AQI was measured at 350 on Sunday and Monday. There has been a reduction in incidents of stubble burning and the wind direction has changed,” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement.



