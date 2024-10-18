Home

Delhi pollution level increases ahead of Diwali: Air quality deteriorates, toxic foam coat Yamuna River

Toxic foam were seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on Friday.

New Delhi: Ahead of the festival Diwali, Delhi is grappling with rising air pollution. Earlier today, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area. With the national capital’s overall Air Quality Index falling to 293 marked under the ‘Poor’ category at 8 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now launched a blistering attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal stating the AAP does not intend to reduce pollution and only plays blame game over the issue.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari stated, “The AAP government in Delhi for the last 10 years does not have any intention to reduce the pollution… The pollution is getting harmful again. The river and the air are polluted. The people are facing difficulties. This is just the beginning… There are elections after 4-5 months, I request the people to give the BJP a chance to make Delhi, Delhi again… The AAP government wakes up when there is a problem. The problems of Delhi would be solved the day they start waking up before the problem arises…”

#WATCH | Delhi: On the worsening of the air quality in Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, “The AAP government in Delhi for the last 10 years does not have any intention to reduce the pollution… The pollution is getting harmful again. The river and the air are polluted. The people… pic.twitter.com/JoafhTYZ77 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

Notably, AQI at Anand Vihar area of Delhi dropped to 339 at 8 am, which is categorised as ‘Very Poor’. AQI at India Gate and surrounding areas has been recorded at 270 at 8 am, marked as ‘Poor’.

AQI at Dwarka, Sector-8 has been recorded at 325 at 8 am putting the area under the ‘Very Poor’ category. Vivek Vihar area of the national capital has moved to the category Very Poor’ with AQI standing at 324 at 8 am.

#WATCH | Delhi: Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/5KSQRjerSC — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI when marked under the ‘Poor’ category can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, whereas, when under the ‘Very poor’ category can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The Delhi Government on Tuesday announced the strict implementation of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) to improve air quality in the national capital, according to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office.











