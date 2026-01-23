Home

Delhi Pollution: Air quality improves as rain lashes Delhi-NCR on Basant Panchami, temperature likely to drop — Check IMD forecast

Delhi Pollution: Rain has brought a slight relief to residents of Delhi by flushing out pollution, however, showers also lowered the temperature of the capital city.

#WATCH | Delhi | Traffic snarls witnessed at Talkatora Road The city has been receiving light rain since morning. A few roads in Central Delhi were cordoned off for the full-dress rehearsal of Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/Tn7BAYkgDu — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a wet morning as light rain, accompanied by a thunderstorm, lashed parts of the capital city on Friday, bringing a slight relief from pollution. The overall air quality was recorded at 297 at 8 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The data shows a marginal improvement in the air quality from Thursday morning. Yesterday, the overall AQI was 312 and fell under the ‘very poor’ category. However, even after a slight dip, the pollution levels across the region continued to remain at hazardous levels.