Air Quality in Kolkata deteriorates to ‘very unhealthy’ level, raising public health concerns

The AQI level in Kolkata is approaching the “hazardous” range, which ranges between 301 and 500 that can lead to more severe health effects.

Air Quality in Kolkata declines to ‘very unhealthy’ level, raising public health concerns

Kolkata: Air quality in Kolkata has significantly worsened, entering into the “very unhealthy” category as AQI levels ranged between 204 and 290 since Thursday, with the drop in temperature exacerbating the situation. The AQI level range between 201 and 300 as “purple,” indicates conditions that could affect the health of the entire population.

Currently, the AQI level is approaching the “hazardous” range, which ranges between 301 and 500 that can lead to more severe health effects. Prior to the Diwali and Kali Puja festivities, the air quality in Kolkata remained relatively good, partly due to the winds from Cyclone Dana. However, the widespread use of firecrackers during these festivals, along with similar activity during Chhath Puja, raised pollution levels.

According to an environmental activist, Somendra Mohan Ghosh highlighted that India’s air quality standards are more lenient compared to those set by the World Health Organization (WHO). He emphasized that the permissible limits for pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 under India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) are far less stringent than the WHO guidelines.

“The permissible limits under the Indian National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matters like PM2.5 and PM10 as well as other items like nitrogen dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide and Sulphur dioxide is much more lenient than those permissible under WHO guidelines,” said Ghosh.

“Exposure to air pollution above WHO guidelines can lead to respiratory problems like asthma or COPD, cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, neurological damage and premature mortality,” Ghosh highlighted. He also emphasized on the urgent revisions to the NAAQS to align with WHO recommendations, alongside stricter emissions controls, promotion of clean energy, and more effective waste management strategies. Public awareness on air quality issues also needs to be enhanced.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR continues to face severe air pollution, as the region’s AQI reached a “severe” level of 409 on Friday morning. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that pollution levels in Delhi and neighboring areas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remain dangerously high, especially from the onset of winter.

