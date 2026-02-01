Home

Delhi Pollution: Air quality plunges to very poor despite morning rain, IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi Pollution: Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to wet weather as light showers the city on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “yellow alert” for the capital city, warning of light rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

Light showers lashed the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday morning, slightly reducing the smog and pollutants. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today, warning of moderate showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Despite the early morning showers the air quality of the national capital remained in ‘very poor’ category with the overall AQI recorded 324 (6 am). The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to settle around 11 degrees Celsius.