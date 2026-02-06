Home

News

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains poor, fog lingers as pollution rises

The Air quality across Delhi remained in the poor category on Friday. As of 6 am, several AQI monitoring stations recorded poor air quality levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains ‘poor’, fog lingers as pollution rises

Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQI

A thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi and adjoining NCR on Friday morning, reducing visibility. The minimum temperature dipped to 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature at 6 am was around 10 degrees. The daytime temperature is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius with 55 percent humidity. The air quality in the capital city has remained a cause for concern today, as well as several areas in the national capital which, at 6 am, recorded poor air quality levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.Out of 39 monitoring stations set up across Delhi, most recorded poor air quality today, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.