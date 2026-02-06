The Air quality across Delhi remained in the poor category on Friday. As of 6 am, several AQI monitoring stations recorded poor air quality levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.Delhi Pollution: A thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi and adjoining NCR on Friday morning, reducing visibility. The minimum temperature dipped to 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature at 6 am was around 10 degrees. The daytime temperature is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius with 55 percent humidity. The air quality in the capital city has remained a cause for concern today, as well as several areas in the national capital which, at 6 am, recorded poor air quality levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
Delhi Pollution: Area-Wise AQIOut of 39 monitoring stations set up across Delhi, most recorded poor air quality today, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
