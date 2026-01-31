Home

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains poor, IMD issues yellow alert for rain – How January 2026 recorded second-best air quality since 2022

Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed another chilly morning, with dense smog enveloping the region during morning hours on Saturday. The overall temperature dipped to 7 degrees Celsius. The air quality of the capital city falls in the poor category, with the overall AQI recorded at 265, creating problems for the elderly and people suffering from lung diseases. The national capital’s air quality has slightly worsened this January compared to 2025. The average AQI stood at 307 till January 30, up from 306 during the same period in 2025, as per the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for rain in Delhi today. Dense fog conditions are expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan. Check the weather forecast.