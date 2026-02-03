Source link
|Area
|AQI
|Chandni Chowk
|324
|Wazirpur
|316
|RK Puram
|300
|Punjabi Bagh
|295
|Mundka
|297
|Dwarka Sector 8
|293
|Lodhi Road
|142
Delhi Weather
As per the weather department, the visibility will remain severely reduced due to fog. Commuters have been advised to remain vigilant during morning hours.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may settle between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a yellow alert for fog for today.
As per IMD, light showers are expected today. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.
AQI Classification
|AQI Range
|Category
|0–50
|Good
|51–100
|Satisfactory
|101–200
|Moderate
|201–300
|Poor
|301–400
|Very Poor
|401–500
|Severe
North India Weather Warning
Two recently active western disturbances are expected to affect the weather of hilly regions. Snowfall is very likely in higher-altitude areas today. Another snowfall is expected on February 6 and 7.
Due to western disturbances, minimum temperatures across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh could dip in the coming two days. light showers are also expected in the northern districts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and southwestern Uttar Pradesh.
South India Rain Warning
The weather department predicted dry weather across all coastal Karnataka districts. Same weather will persist today in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.
