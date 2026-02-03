The Times Of Bengal

air quality remains ‘poor’, IMD issues yellow alert

Area AQI
Chandni Chowk 324
Wazirpur 316
RK Puram 300
Punjabi Bagh 295
Mundka 297
Dwarka Sector 8 293
Lodhi Road 142

Delhi Weather

As per the weather department, the visibility will remain severely reduced due to fog.  Commuters have been advised to remain vigilant during morning hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may settle between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a yellow alert for fog for today.

As per IMD, light showers are expected today. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day.

AQI Classification

AQI Range Category
0–50 Good
51–100 Satisfactory
101–200 Moderate
201–300 Poor
301–400 Very Poor
401–500 Severe

North India Weather Warning

Two recently active western disturbances are expected to affect the weather of hilly regions. Snowfall is very likely in higher-altitude areas today. Another snowfall is expected on February 6 and 7.

Due to western disturbances, minimum temperatures across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh could dip in the coming two days. light showers are also expected in the northern districts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and southwestern Uttar Pradesh.

South India Rain Warning

The weather department predicted dry weather across all coastal Karnataka districts. Same weather will persist today in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.



