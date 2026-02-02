Area AQI Chandni Chowk 285 ITO 279 Bawana 271 Burari 246 Narela 232 Alipur 227

Delhi Weather

#WATCH Delhi: Dense fog envelops parts of the national capital. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/xx5eJWFlee — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

Snowfall Warning

Rain Warning

A western disturbance has started affecting the weather of region. The weather department forecast fairly mild weather today. Sunday like very light rain is also likely over the coming weekend. The minimum temperature was recorded 12.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. however, the mercury will touch 7-9°C by Friday. Maximum temperatures is expected to hover between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.Another western disturbance may affect north-west India from February 5, which could bring light rain towards the end of the week.According to IMD, hill states like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, under the influence of the western disturbance, are expected to witness rain and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.The weather department has predicted light showers over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan today. Dense fog will persist during the morning and night hours in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until February 3. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in prts of Tamil Nadu, including Thiruvallur, Ranipet and Vellore, till February 5. Chennai is expected to receive rainfall throughout the week. In Chennai, the sky will be partly cloudy and the temperature is expected to be arnd 31°C.